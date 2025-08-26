League of Women Voters of Liv. Co. to Hold Howell, Brighton City Council Candidate Forums

August 26, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The League of Women Voters of Livingston County is giving the public a chance to learn more about candidates running in Howell and Brighton.



The organization invited all the candidates on the ballot for both cities to participate in two opportunities to share their platforms with the public.



On Sept. 15 at 7 p.m., there will be a virtual event held for the six candidates running for three seats on Howell’s City Council. The Howell Carnegie Public Library will be facilitating the technology for the forum. The link to register to watch live is below.



The six Brighton candidates, running for four seats on the city council, will have their forum on Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. This event is in-person and will be held in the council chambers, located at 200 N. First Street. The public is invited to attend.



The public can submit questions for the candidates by emailing lwvlivcoforums@gmail.com or via the second link below. Questions must be submitted by Sept. 1 to be considered. All city council candidates have also been invited to provide written responses to questions. They will be published at vote411.org, a nonpartisan election resource guide. Candidates will need to submit written responses by Sept. 10.



The general election is Nov. 4. Absentee ballots are being mailed by Sept. 20.



Both forums will be recorded and available through the League of Women Voters of Livingston County’s social media and YouTube channel.