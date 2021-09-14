Leadership Livingston Applications Now Being Accepted

September 14, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Those interested in becoming better leaders will have that opportunity through a local program.



Cleary University’s Leadership Livingston program aims to expand leadership potential in the residents through educational sessions that cover a variety of sectors that include non-profit, health, law enforcement, government, education, and more, led by industry leaders. The sessions run for 8 months, from mid-October through May, at different locations in the county.



Now in its 29th year, Leadership Livingston has worked with over 400 individuals.



The application period is now open for the upcoming 2021-2022 program. Applications are open to people 15 years of age and older who live, work, or are otherwise interested in Livingston County. There is a $1,500 tuition fee that is waived for Cleary university staff, faculty and student. A certificate of completion will be awarded to participants who attend all sessions. The deadline to apply is October 12th.



For more information, including a link to session dates, details and the application form, visit the link below, or https://cleary.edu/leadership-livingston



Additional questions can be made to Grace Farley, Cleary University Chief of Staff, by emailing gfarley@cleary.edu.