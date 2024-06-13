Application Period Open For Re-Launch Of Leadership Livingston

June 13, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Applications are now available for the relaunch of Leadership Livingston.



The Livingston County Chamber Alliance is a leadership program for business owners, local leaders, and emerging leaders in the Livingston County Region, for the first time since the COVID-19 Pandemic.



Applications are now open and a limited number of applicants will be selected to participate in the initial leadership cohort.



Applications are due by June 30th and are located on each of the local Chamber’s websites.



Those accepted into the program will attend sessions once a month where they will learn and develop unique leadership skills from each other, community leaders, and the program facilitator, Caryn Bedford. Some highlights include state capital tours and hearing from local industries and business leaders in the Greater Livingston area.



Sessions will cover various topics like diversity, natural resources, and education. Participants will evaluate their leadership style through assessments and other tools and concepts taught by Bedford.



Howell Area Chamber of Commerce President Janelle Smith said the Chamber Alliance is excited to bring the program back with a new look. She said “We noticed a need for cultivating the next generation of leaders to serve Livingston County and we feel we’ve leveraged some of the best components of the previous Leadership Livingston program and included some new and exciting elements that will further enhance the experience.”



The program was initially launched in 1992 by Cleary University and the Brighton and Howell Chambers of Commerce and based on successful leadership development models from across the country.



The Howell, Brighton, and Hartland Chambers of Commerce came together in 2021 to create the Livingston County Chamber Alliance to promote unity and impact for all members, collaborating, and expanding outreach of the greater Livingston community.