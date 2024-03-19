Leadership Livingston Program To Return

March 19, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Established and emerging leaders committed to making a positive impact in the community are being sought to apply for a revamped local program that’s returning after a hiatus.



The Greater Livingston County Chamber Alliance - a collaboration between the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce, Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce – has announced the relaunch of “Leadership Livingston” in partnership with Caryn Bedford Consulting.



The Alliance initiated planning in the spring of 2023 and through the collaborative effort has designed a reimagined leadership development program that dives deep into diverse community facets.



Leadership Livingston, spanning annually from October through May, will offer participants an immersive experience. Monthly day-long workshops will cover themes including leadership strengths, diversity & inclusion, natural resources, education, workforce development, non-profits, county services, and municipal government. The workshops are designed to expand participants' leadership knowledge and skills, providing an exploration of the core elements that shape the Greater Livingston region.



The Alliance says it is particularly excited about the inclusion of community tours as a key component of the program. The tours will expose participants to vital institutions, industry sectors, and business leaders that play a pivotal role in the region, offering practical insights into economic development, community engagement, and quality of life—all crucial elements in crafting a visionary future for the Greater Livingston area.



Applications for the Leadership Livingston program will be available on each chamber's website starting April 8th and will be accepted until June 30th. The program will select the top 40 candidates for the inaugural session to join a highly competitive cohort. The selected candidates, who will be announced at the Chamber Alliance Economic Series Breakfast in August, will kick off the program on October 8th.



Leadership Livingston is actively seeking established and emerging leaders committed to making a positive impact in the community. Candidates from non-profits, financial services, education, manufacturing, healthcare, the arts, government, and other sectors are encouraged to apply.



The Alliance says it values diversity and aims to represent a broad spectrum of voices to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive leadership program.



Organizations sponsoring their employees in the Leadership Livingston program will not only be viewed positively for investing in their workforce and the community but will also benefit from the enhanced leadership skills participants develop throughout the program.



The Greater Livingston County Chamber Alliance expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts with alumni, community members, and Caryn Bedford Consulting, and said it’s eager to reintroduce Leadership Livingston as an “enriching and revitalized experience”.