Leadership Livingston Applications Sought

September 17, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Those interested in becoming better leaders will have that opportunity through a local program.



Leadership Livingston is a series of sessions designed to expand leadership potential in Livingston County and immerses participants in community issues. The program was initiated by Cleary University and the Brighton and Howell Chambers of Commerce in 1992. It is designed to bring together individuals with diverse backgrounds and experiences who have demonstrated a talent for and a commitment to leadership.



Organizers said 2020 is certainly a time of great testing for leaders – noting that Leadership Livingston never closed but simply pivoted to a digital meeting platform with an occasional in-person meeting to finish projects. A call for nominations is being put out for the fall 2020 to spring 2021 series of sessions. Mentors can nominate up and comers or visionaries can nominate themselves.



The project focus has varied over the years but currently involves working with a local non-profit to identify its mission and strategize its future. Organizers say that method encourages participants to collaborate with others to achieve an outcome greater than what one could achieve alone.



Applications are currently open to anyone connected to Livingston County ages 15 and up. Participants must attend all sessions to obtain a certificate of completion. Sessions will run from 8:30am to noon on two Fridays per month starting October 16th through May 28th. Local non-profits are also being encouraged to apply to be included in projects.



Applications and more information is available in the attached release.