Livingston Community Water Authority Boil Water Advisory Lifted

July 22, 2023

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



A precautionary boil water advisory that was put in effect Friday for parts of Livingston County has been lifted. The advisory was for Livingston Community Water Authority customers in Hamburg Twp., Brighton Twp. and Green Oak Twp.



According to the LCWA, the advisory resulted from lightning strikes that damaged the water tower and caused the water pressure to drop to less than 20 ps. In a statement Saturday, the LCWA said repairs have been made and the water is now safe for drinking from the tap without boiling.