LCVS Hosting Group for Women Veterans, VA Home Loan Class

October 11, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Veteran Services announced several upcoming events benefiting veterans.



A women’s veterans group will host their first meeting on Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. The LCVS said they hope to host the group either biweekly or monthly moving forward.



“Join your fellow sisters-in-arms for comradery,” their email said.



There will also be a class on VA Home Loans held on Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m.



“Subject matter expert Marty Schaefer from Gold Star Mortgage will show you how to take advantage of this wonderful benefit that you earned!”



The women’s group will include light refreshments, and the VA Home Loans class will have a free spaghetti dinner.



An RSVP for both events is requested so LCVS can ensure there are enough refreshments and spaghetti for everyone.



RSVPs can be given by calling 517-546-6338. More information on the organization and their upcoming events can be found at milivcounty.gov/Veterans/