LCVS Annual Toys for Tots

December 4, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Veteran Services is doing its part this year to help needy children in the area.



Ramon Baca, director of the Livingston County office of Veteran Services has announced that their office on Lawson Drive in Howell is a donation location for this holiday season’s annual Toys For Tots drive for the county’s less fortunate children.



Baca says that if you would like to make a donation, you are invited to stop by with a new-unwrapped toy during regular business hours.



For additional information on the LCVS, you can visit the link provide below.