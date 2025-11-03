LCSO Welcomes Therapy Dog "Teddy"

November 3, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office on Monday welcomed therapy dog "Teddy" into its ranks. The yellow lab was donated by 4 Pawz Strong, a non-profit "dedicated to placing therapy dogs in schools, law enforcement, hospitals, businesses, and other community spaces."



"Whether it's on the correctional side or field-services side, we don't normally get called when people are having a good day. We normally get called when people are having a bad day. There's an inordinate amount of stress that comes with our daily jobs. If you're an animal lover, you know first-hand what an animal can do, as far as just helping your blood pressure go down, or just being that dog to pet or talk to," said Sheriff Mike Murphy.



"Not only is it a therapy dog for our folks and the inmates, but it will be a community dog as well," Sheriff Mike Murphy said. "If one of our community outreach deputies has a function to go to, they can grab Teddy from the handler. While our other dogs are specific to an individual handler, Teddy is kind of aloof dog when he's got the vest on, and he just wants to please people."



Sheriff Murphy says "Teddy" already is helping "lower the temperature" inside the Livingston County Jail as well.



"They're already used to seeing Teddy come in. His responsibility is just to be chill, and let people chill because he's chill."



We have video of Monday's ceremony posted on the WHMI News Facebook page linked below.