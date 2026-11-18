LCSO: Two Seriously Injured When Driver Ran Stop Sign in Howell Twp

November 18, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports two people were seriously injured when a Howell woman ran a stop sign at Oak Grove Road and Barron Road in Howell Township Tuesday afternoon.



It happened around 4:47 p.m.



According to investigators, the 44-year-old woman was traveling east on Barron Road in a 2025 Chevrolet Equinox when she failed to yield at the stop sign., striking a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country van traveling south on Oak Grove Road.



The Town & Country was being driven by a 68-year-old Howell man, with an 84-year-old woman in the front passenger seat. Both were seriously injured and transported to Trinity Hospital in Ann Arbor by Livingston County EMS.



The driver of the Equinox and her 11-year-old passenger were not injured and were released from the scene.



The driver and passenger in the Equinox were wearing their seat belts, while only the driver of the Town & Country was wearing his at the time of the crash.



Speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash. The roadway remained closed for three hours for the investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Howell Fire Department and Livingston County EMS.



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.