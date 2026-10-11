LCSO: Two Killed in Tyrone Twp Crash

October 11, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports two men were killed when the BMW they were driving in left the roadway, struck a boulder, multiple trees and rolled over in Tyrone Township.



It happened around 2 am Sunday on Linden Road, south of Center Road.



A preliminary investigation found neither the driver, a 23-year-old from Fenton, nor the passenger, a 21-year-old from Lapeer, were restrained at the time of the crash.



Both speed and alcohol appear to be factors at this time, according to LCSO.



The roadway remained closed for approximately three hours for investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted by Hartland/Deerfield Area Fire Department and Livingston EMS.