LCSO: Two Hispanic Men Turned Over to ICE After Soliciting Minors for Sex

April 24, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports two Hispanic men, believed to be in the U.S. illegally, have been turned over to ICE after a vigilante group caught them trying to solicit minors for sex.



Deputies were dispatched Thursday to Audrey Rae Lane near Latson in Genoa Township for a suspicious person complaint. That's where police were met by members of the Bikers Against Predators group, who were trying to identify which subject reached out to their decoy on social media.



According to a release, members advised the deputies that they clearly stated that they were 13 years of age, and the conversation continued over text message. The conversation became explicit in nature and the subject requested the 13-year-old meet up with them at the above location for sex.



After reviewing the explicit conversations, both men were taken into custody.



Both were transported back to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, where a translator was provided and statements were taken.



The incident remains under investigation.