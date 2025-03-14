LCSO: Two Flint Men Charged in Conway Twp Murder

March 14, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / whmi.com



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office on Friday announced the arrests of two Flint men in the shooting death of a man whose body and burned out car was discovered in Conway Township last weekend.



According to a release, the "Sheriff's Office obtained two arrest warrants for open murder on 27 year old Aaron Aydelotte and 24 year old Marqwevell Cummings. They were arraigned on March 14 in the 53rd District Court and were both given one-million-dollar cash / surety bonds. Addition court dates are currently pending."



Deputies were first called out to a vehicle fire on Sherwood Road around 8am Saturday, March 8. The vehicle was a 2000 Toyota Camry, and the fire appears to be intentionally set.



About two hours later, deputies were called out to a death investigation on Robb Road. The victim, identified only as a 25-year-old man from Flint, and also the owner of the burned out Camry. The Sheriff's Office says the victim was shot with a firearm.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Brian Uzoni at 517-546-2440, ext 4842.