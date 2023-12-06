LCSO Identifies Suspect in Driver Assault

December 6, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com





UPDATE 5:17pm Wednesday:



Sheriff Mike Murphy says "The Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau was able to make contact with the suspect and several additional witnesses from tips called in by the public. Our investigation is now closed and will be turned over the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office for review". Murphy thanked the public for their tips, saying we “Couldn’t have done it without ya”.





Original Story:

On Tuesday December 5th, 2023 at approximately 12:30 p.m. deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the report of an assault and battery that had occurred in the middle of Latson Road north of Grand River in Genoa Township.



Multiple 911 callers reported a male subject physically assaulted another man after a traffic altercation and left him lying in the middle of the road before fleeing the scene.



Upon the arrival of deputies they located a 66 year old Genoa Township resident lying in the roadway with head trauma from an assault. He was transported by Livingston County EMS to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.



Witnesses on scene reported the driver of a 2013-2015 silver or beige Chevrolet Malibu was the suspect who exited his vehicle and assaulted the victim. A passenger from the suspect vehicle also exited the vehicle but did not assault the victim.



Deputies are asking the passenger or public to contact Deputy Callahan with any additional information to assist in the investigation. The suspect vehicle was last scene southbound on Latson Road from Grand Oaks Drive.



The photograph obtained by a witness depicts the suspect on the left assaulting the victim along with his vehicle and the witness deputies are looking to speak with.