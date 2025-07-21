LCSO Searching for Suspects After Howell Twp. Armed Robbery Leaves Victim with Head and Facial Injuries

July 21, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Authorities are on the lookout for two men in connection to an armed robbery early Monday morning.



Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were called out to reports of an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven near Highland Road and Grand River Avenue, in Howell Twp., around 1:45 a.m.



According to the press release from Sheriff Mike Murphy, the clerk told deputies that two men entered the store while he was working alone. One of the suspects, reportedly armed with a handgun, ordered the man to open the safe, which he was unable to do. The suspect then “struck him multiple times in the head.”



While the clerk was opening the cash register, the second suspect reportedly “struck the clerk in the face.” The man was then ordered to lie on the floor until they left.



The suspects took an undetermined amount of money.



The clerk, who sustained minor injuries to his head, face and mouth, called 911 after confirming the suspects left. He said the suspects were two black men with facial coverings, according to the press release.



The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.