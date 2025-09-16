LCSO Reminder for Sold Out Luke Bryan Concert

September 16, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office shared a last-minute reminder on Facebook ahead of the Luke Bryan concert this weekend.



“Plan ahead and let's make this Farm Tour unforgettable!”



The Sept. 20 show, being held at the Van Gilder Family Farm in Fowlerville, is sold out. There will be no tickets available at the gate.



Those driving must have a parking pass to enter any of the parking areas.



Items that can be brought in are:



- 1 factory-sealed 16.9 oz water bottle



- Chairs and blankets in designated areas only



- Still cameras without detachable lenses



- Small signs. The max size is half a poster board



Items that are prohibited are:



- Coolers, backpacks and outside food and drinks



- Fireworks, weapons and pets. Service animals are ok



- Video and professional cameras



- Large umbrellas and shade tents



- Sports equipment, including footballs and frisbees



- Personal vehicles such as golf carts, ATVs and UTVs



- Grills, open flames and glass containers.



More information can be found at the link below.