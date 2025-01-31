LCSO Offering Citizens' Police Academy

January 31, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a Livingston County Sheriff's deputy?



“The Citizens' Police Academy is an informational overview for citizens to better understand through education on what the Sheriff’s Office has to offer them.”



The classes will be held on Thursdays from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. for 17 weeks. The academy is tentatively set to begin on April 17, with graduation set for Aug. 31. There may be a break during certain holidays.



One class will be held on a Saturday at the Fowlerville Proving Grounds. It will include a block of emergency vehicle operation, which includes driving a patrol car with lights and sirens along the course.



“Classes will consist of scenario-based applications, a jail tour, Special Units, Crime Scene Investigations, Accident investigations, shoot, don’t shoot scenarios and more,” the release about the academy said.



The academy is free to all Livingston County citizens.



Those interested should contact Deputy Ray Marino. His email is rmarino@livgov.com and his phone number is 517-546-2440. He can send an application and answer questions about the course.



Classes are limited to the first 14 participants that are 18 years old or older.



(photo credit: LCSO)