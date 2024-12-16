LCSO: Multiple Guns Recovered Following Stolen Vehicle Chase

December 16, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Three Lansing men face numerous charges after leading Livingston County authorities on a chase in a stolen car Sunday afternoon.



A patrol deputy spotted the stolen 2016 Nissan Maxima on eastbound I-96 near Grand River in Brighton.



According to a press release, the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop as the vehicle exited the freeway in Brighton, where a Brighton City Officer was waiting to assist. The vehicle failed to stop and re-entered the freeway heading west at speeds of 120 mph.



The driver later attempted to go around stop sticks deployed on westbound I-96 near Mason Road, but crashed into a concrete support for the overpass and became disabled.



No major injuries were reported by the three occupants of the vehicle. They were taken into custody without incident and all determined to be in possession of handguns at the time of arrest.



Charges will be requested on the driver, a 24-year-old man from Lansing for Flee and Elude, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Operating While Intoxicated.



The two passengers, 19-year-old and 20-year-old men, both also out of Lansing, will have charges of Carrying a Concealed Weapon.