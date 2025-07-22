LCSO: Missing Autistic Man Reunited With Family

July 22, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A 30-year-old autistic man is back home with his family in Cohoctah Township after being reported missing for several hours Monday.



According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, the man's mother called 911 around 4:30 pm to report she was unable to locate her son, who was last seen outside their home off Bruff Road.



After searching a heavily wooded area around the residence for approximately 3 hours a resident on Rathbon Road called 911 to report a suspicious person in their back yard. Deputies responded to the residence which was over 1 mile away from the initial call and located the subject still near the callers' property.



The suspicious person was the missing subject that deputies were looking for. He was reunited with family at his residence and did not require any medical attention.



The Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office, Oakland County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit, Howell Area Fire, Morrice Police K9 and Hamburg Township Public Safety Department.