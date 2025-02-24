LCSO: Man Having Mental Crisis Crashes Truck Into Pastor Residence in Handy Twp

February 24, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports a man having a mental crisis slammed his truck into a pastor residence outside St. Agnes Church in Handy Township Sunday morning.



Deputies were called to the scene around 8:55 a.m. for reports of a vehicle speeding through the church parking lot. Church was in session and members had locked all access to the building due to the driver experiencing a mental crisis.



According to a release, the caller later advised that the vehicle had struck the building. The driver then exited the vehicle and began to walk off.



"When deputies arrived on scene they located the uninjured driver, a 48-year-old male Fowlerville resident. The driver was outside his vehicle and advised the deputies that he was having a mental crisis. With the help of the Livingston County EMS the driver was transported to St. Joseph's Ann Arbor for a mental health evaluation."



The building that had been struck was determined to be the pastor residence. No one was harmed or inside the building when this occurred.



The Fowlerville Fire Authority responded to the scene to assist with the damage to the building.