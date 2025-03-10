LCSO: Investigation Ongoing in Shooting Death, Car Fire in Conway Twp

March 10, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a shooting death and car fire in Conway Township over the weekend.



According to a release, deputies were first called out to a vehicle fire on Sherwood Road around 8am Saturday. The vehicle was a 2000 Toyota Camry, and the fire appears to be intentionally set.



About two hours later, deputies were called out to a death investigation on Robb Road. The unidentified victim was a 25-year-old man from Flint, and also the owner of the burned out Camry. The Sheriff's Office says the victim was shot with a firearm.



"Due to the sensitive nature of the on-going investigation, further information will be released at a later time."



The Sheriff's Office insists there is "no threat to the public."



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Brian Uzoni at 517-546-2440, ext 4842.