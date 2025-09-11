LCSO: Hit-and-Run Driver Seriously Injures Hartland Resident

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's Office is searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a 63-year-old Hartland resident walking along Cundy Road near Maxfield around 10:30 pm Wednesday night.



Investigators say the victim was walking against the flow of traffic on the edge of the roadway when hit by an unknown make, model and color vehicle traveling eastbound on Cundy Road.



A citizen who did not witness the crash stopped to help the victim, who was transported to St. Joes Ann Arbor with serious injuries.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Deputy Krysan at 517-546-2440 Ext 4353.