LCSO: Gregory Man Killed in Iosco Twp Crash Sunday

April 7, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports a passenger involved in a single-vehicle crash in Iosco Township Sunday evening died of his injuries.



According to investigators, a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was approaching Dutton Road at a high rate of speed in a private drive when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle began to slide sideways and eventually overturned onto the roadway.



The driver was identified as a 42-year-old man from Gregory.

The passenger was a 40-year-old man, also from Gregory.



The driver was transported to the U of M Health Sparrow Hospital in Lansing by Livingston County EMS with minor injuries.



The passenger was partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Livingston County EMS.

The passenger was not wearing his seatbelt, while seat belt use for the driver remains under investigation.



Alcohol and speed appear be contributing factors in the crash. The roadway remained closed for four hours for the investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Fowlerville Fire Department, and Livingston County EMS.



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.