LCSO: Fenton Man Killed in Wreck on Hartland Rd

September 30, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports a Fenton man was killed in a crash in Tyrone Township Tuesday.



It happened around 5:30 pm on Hartland Road, just north of Jeffer Lane.



A preliminary investigation indicates the unidentified 35-year-old drove his GMC sierra off the roadway and into a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



The sheriff's office reports alcohol and speed appear to be a factor and are being investigated.



That portion of Hartland Road was closed for about four hours during the investigation and cleanup.



Deputies were assisted by Fenton City Police, Fenton City Fire Department, Medstar Ambulance and Livingston County Medical Examiner's Office.