LCSO Earns Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police Reaccreditation

September 10, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office has received reaccreditation from the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.



The Sheriff's Office announced the accomplishment on Facebook, adding that they were the first sheriff's office in the state to become accredited with the association.



"Today, we've proven our continued commitment to evaluate and elevate our performance by meeting all rigorous standards once again."



The accreditation lasts for three years.



According to the LinkedIn page for the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, based in Okemos, "our mission is to enhance the professional development of police executives and promote excellence and trust in law enforcement. We are a progressive association recognized for leading all Michigan police executives to the highest standards of professional policing."



(photo credit: LCSO via Facebook)