LCSO: Brighton Man Killed in Early Morning Crash

October 23, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports a 33-year-old Brighton man died of his injuries after crashing his car on Green Road in Deerfield Township early Thursday morning.



Deputies were called to the scene north of Allen Road at approximately 4:43 am.



According to a release, the preliminary investigation indicates the unidentified man was traveling south on Green Road when he lost control, went off the roadway, and struck a tree.



The driver was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by Fire personnel. He was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.



Speed and alcohol are under investigation for the crash. The roadway remained closed for three hours for the investigation and clean up, according to the sheriff's office.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Hartland Area Fire Department. Livingston County EMS.



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.