LCSO: ATV Rider Seriously Injured in Oceola Twp

March 23, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports a 50-year-old Howell resident suffered serious injuries in an ATV crash in Oceola Township Sunday evening.



It happened around 5 pm at the intersection of Argentine and Hazard, according to a release.



The preliminary investigation indicates the unidentified man was traveling south on Argentine Rd. The operator was attempting to turn left on to Hazard Rd. While attempting the turn, the ATV rolled over, and the operator was ejected off the ATV.



The ATV operator was not wearing a helmet and was seriously injured in the crash. The male was transported to the U of M Hospital by EMS. Alochol appears to be a factor.



The crash is still under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau. The highway remained closed for approximately one hour for investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Howell Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS.