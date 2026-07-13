LCSO Asking Public's Help Finding Missing Man

July 13, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 49-year-old Matthew Joseph Paupore, who has been reported missing/endangered.



According to the Sheriff's Office, Paupore is believed to have left his residence around Westbury Blvd / E Grand River Ave. on foot on or near July, 6. His vehicle was left behind at the residence.



Investigators are concerned for his welfare. If you have any information, please call 911 if you are in within Livingston County or 517-546-9111 if you are outside Livingston County.



Matthew's vehicle was left at his residence and is not believed to be in use but is listed for reference: Blue Ford F-150 with a Florida license plate of 90ADJL.



If you'd like to contact someone at the Sheriff's Office, please email Deputy Sgt. Fairbanks at jfairbanks@livgov.com.