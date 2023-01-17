Suspect Arrested For Stealing Construction Materials

January 17, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A suspect was arrested over the weekend for allegedly stealing building materials from a site in Livingston County.



At approximately 1:30pm on Sunday, deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township.



Deputies were advised that the owners of the home were at the residence when a silver pickup truck entered the property and loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup and left - traveling north on D-19.



Deputies located the vehicle on westbound I-96 near D-19 and performed a traffic stop. The driver, identified as a 36-year-old Lansing resident, was ultimately arrested and lodged in the Livingston County Jail for Larceny of Construction Materials.



The incident remains under investigation.