LCSO: Accidental Shooting Death in Deerfield Twp Drug-Related

July 30, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports that on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at approximately 11:06 p.m. Detectives with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a death investigation on Hartwood Dr. in Deerfield Township.



A preliminary investigation has revealed that the residence was occupied by two individuals who were known to each other and who were engaged in the use of illegal drugs at the time of the incident. One of the occupants of the home retrieved a handgun from a backpack. The second occupant of the residence attempted to disarm the other and a single shot was fired resulting in the death of a 26-year-old male from Adel, Georgia.



The body of the 26-year-old victim male was taken to Genesee County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. The results are pending. The preliminary investigation indicates that this incident was accidental with drug use being a contributing factor.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel Argentine Township Police Department.



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.