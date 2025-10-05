LCSO: 20-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on M-59 in Oceola Twp

October 5, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports a 20-year-old motorcyclist from Rochester Hills was ejected and killed around 8 pm Saturday evening when an SUV turned in front of him on M-59 in Oceola Township.



According to a preliminary investigation, a 39-year-old Howell woman in a 2016 Ford Expedition, was turning left onto Hickory Hills Boulevard from Highland Road. She turned in front of a 2023 Honda CMX300 motorcycle traveling westbound operated by the 20-year-old.



The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene by Livingston County EMS while the driver of the Ford was uninjured.



The driver of the Ford was wearing their seat belt and the motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet.



Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash while speed remains under investigation. The roadway remained closed for three hours for the investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Howell Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS.



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.