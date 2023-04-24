LCRC: Fowlerville Road Closed Tuesday at Sherwood Road

April 24, 2023

April O'Neil / news@whmi.com



Construction is planned for this Tuesday in Conway Township, about five minutes north of downtown Fowlerville.



The Livingston County Road Commission says Fowlerville Road will be closed on Tuesday, April 25th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for construction extending from Sherwood Road to just north of Conway Township Hall, near Killinger Road.



During that time, only local traffic will be allowed while crews replace a culvert underneath Fowlerville Road.



The roadwork will be taking place about 3 and a half miles north of downtown Fowlerville.



As a detour, drivers could take Chase Lake Road west to Gregory Road, or head east on Chase Lake Road and turn onto Robb Road.