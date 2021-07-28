Bauer & Challis Closures Expected To Bring Heavy Traffic Impact

July 28, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Construction work will close a heavily trafficked area in Genoa Township today.



The Livingston County Road Commission is closing Bauer Road from Brighton Road to Challis Road, and Challis from Dorr Road to Bauer at 10am this morning. An asphalt pavement enhancer is being applied and the road will be closed for the execution of the project. This is expected to have a high traffic impact and drivers will be routed around the work.



Emergency vehicles will have priority access, and local access to homes will not be affected, however, the Road Commission is stressing that slow speeds - around 5 miles per hour - are a must due to the material being worked with.



The project is expected to be completed early this afternoon, around 2pm. A map and details are posted below.