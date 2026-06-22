LCRC: Rehab of Maltby Road to Run Through Mid-August

June 22, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Road Commission crews this week are scheduled to begin a two-month rehabilitation project of Maltby Road in Green Oak Township, from Whitmore Lake Road, west to the Scranton Middle School roundabout.



Motorists are urged to seek an alternative route during construction.



From Monday, June 22 to Thursday, July 2, Maltby Road between Rickett Road and Scranton Middle School Roundabout will remain open with traffic periodically reduced to one lane and under flag control during construction. Heavy delays are expected during lane reductions.



From Wednesday, July 8 to Monday, August 3, Maltby Road between Whitmore Lake Road and Rickett Road will be closed to all through traffic. Drivers are urged to follow the posted detour route.