LCHD to Accept Grant for Medical Marijuana Outreach & Education

March 28, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Livingston County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to accept grant funds toward the Health Department's implementation of education and outreach programs related to medical marijuana.



The Michigan Legislature appropriated a total of 3 million dollars in “Marihuana Operation and Oversight Grants” which are available to Michigan counties, for education and outreach programs relating to the state’s medical marijuana programs and the adult-use marijuana program.



The amount of funds available to each county is posted on the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ Cannabis Regulatory Agency’s website, with Livingston County allocated a total of $55,573.



The potential grant amounts available are calculated based on the proportion of the number of registry identification cards issued or renewed in the county as of September 30, 2023.



LCHD Health Director Matt Bolang said the funds assist in developing messaging campaigns to increase awareness and knowledge related to the safe use of marijuana, the potential harms of misuse or underage use, and the importance of safe storage.



"I think there is some misconception on what this money is for- it's really to present the dangers of using the drugs, safe storage practices, and keeping out of the hands of children."



Bolang added, the LCHD intends to communicate with Washtenaw County regarding effective methods of dispersing educational materials to the community.



"This is probably our fifth year with this funding source. You may have seen billboards that were on the freeways over the last couple of years where we talk about chronic use and health conditions associated with the drug. So, we intend on doing the same thing."



A link to the LCHD's website is provided.