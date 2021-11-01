LCHD Now Accepting Appointments For COVID Booster

November 1, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Eligible residents can now schedule a COVID booster dose with the Livingston County Health Department.



Following the recent FDA approval and CDC recommendation of booster doses for all 3 available COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S., the county health department is now scheduling appointments.



For individuals who received the Phizer or Moderna vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series: those 65 years of age and older; and anyone 18 and up who lives in a long-term care setting, has underlying medical conditions, or who works or lives in high-risk settings.



All individuals 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are being encouraged to get a booster if two or more months have passed since their shot.



Some people may prefer to get a booster that matches the type of vaccine they got, but CDC recommendations now allow for individuals to get a different brand. The Livingston County Health Department, however, urges anyone who is considering a switch to consult a healthcare provider ahead of time. The health department will not give individual guidance on the interchangeability of booster doses. Residents receiving a booster through the LCHD are required to show proof of prior vaccinations.



You can request proof by visiting www.michigan.gov/MIimmsportal.



Schedule a vaccination or booster with the LCHD at https://bit.ly/3qJG4Ug.



For more information about the COVID vaccine, visit www.CDC.gov/Coronavirus or www.Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine.



Further questions can be emailed to COVID19@livgov.com, or made be calling (517) 546-9850.