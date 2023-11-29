LCHD Issues Updated Radon Map, Free Test Kits Available

November 29, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



New data depicting estimated levels of radon in Livingston County has been released to the public.



Radon comes from the natural (radioactive) breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water and gets into the air you breathe. Exposure to long-term, elevated radon levels can increase your risk of lung cancer, according to the U.S. Surgeon General.



The Livingston County Health Department published maps that show results from homes that used a radon test kit, provided free to residents by the LCHD.



According to the results, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality determined that radon is present in elevated levels in about 40% of Livingston County homes.



The maps represent radon levels of homes that only tested with a certified radon test kit, and LCHD says green areas do not ensure safe radon levels.



The MDEQ has determined that one in eight Michigan homes is likely to have an elevated radon level. Testing is the only way to know if you are at risk.



The LCHD encourages residents to pick up a free test from their offices or local city hall. Increased testing helps officials determine a more exact representation of radon levels throughout the county.



The LCHD is located at 2300 E Grand River Ave. Suite 102 Howell, MI 48843.



To see the recent findings of the LCHD, data and maps, or acquire a testing kit, visit the provided link.