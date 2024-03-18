LCHD International Travel Clinic Offers Consultations & Vaccines

March 18, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Livingston County Health Department (LCHD) is offering health safety consultations & vaccine appointments to those preparing to travel.



The services are available at the LCHD International Travel Clinic at 2300 E Grand River Avenue, Suite 102 in Howell, MI. LCHD provides the branch of services to those looking for additional health advice regarding their travel itinerary.



The reminder from LCHD comes after an uptick in Measles cases in Michigan was identified by health officials in early 2024, including one person from neighboring Oakland County.



Consultation services include immunizations and medication review, where staff can advise which travel vaccinations and medications that are recommended and/or required for your trip.



Safety counseling according to your itinerary, personal medical history, and travel destination, is also provided. That includes food/water precautions, with insight into what food and beverages to avoid at your destination, and what medications to bring in case of illness.



An appointment is required by contacting (517) 546-9850.



LCHD says to schedule your appointment 4-6 weeks before departure so that your body can develop an antibody response to the vaccine and you have time to receive multi-dose series vaccines.



Participants are responsible for paying for their travel consultation ($75 per person) and any immunizations at the time of their appointment. LCHD does not bill insurance, but a receipt will be provided for potential insurance reimbursement upon request.



More information can be found at the provided link.