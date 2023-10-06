LCHD & Trinity Health Issue Health Survey To County Residents

October 6, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Livingston County Health Department has partnered with Trinity Health in seeking information from local residents.



The Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA)/Community Health Assessment (CHA) is an online survey that assists Trinity Health Livingston Hospital and the Livingston County Health Department in determining the health and social needs of residents in the area.



Included in the survey are questions regarding what Livingston County residents' require to live a healthy life. Once completed, results of the CHNA/CHA will be shared publicly on the Livingston County Health Department’s website.



Participants will be entered into a drawing to win a $50 Visa gift card.



To complete the survey, participants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Livingston County. The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and will remain open to the public until Friday, Oct. 13.



A link to the survey and more information is provided at the link below.