LCHD Administrator Receives Employee Recognition Award

March 26, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



An employee with the Livingston County Health Department was recognized by the Board of Commissioners on Monday evening.



Corrinna Yeager, Administrative Specialist at the Livingston County Health Department is the External Nomination Winner of the county's Employee Recognition Program, for outstanding service in the fourth quarter of 2023.



The award comes following three nominations, one who stated, “Corrinna was very helpful and nice to deal with. She made me more sure about wanting to move into Livingston County.”



Yeager has spent the last 11 years in the role.



Commissioner Roger Deaton presented Yaeger with a certificate of recognition. “You have to understand that Corinna is nominated nearly every quarter. Consistently being praised for her helpfulness, great attitude, and professionalism… The committee felt that she is deserving of this award.”



The Internal Nomination Winner went to Angelia Pawlaczyk, who is a Paramedic at Livingston County EMS. A co-worker nominated Angelia as a “compassionate and dedicated member of our department. Angelia’s efforts as a paramedic and educator have made a significant impact on our community.”



Livingston County’s Employee Recognition Program was created to recognize the dedication and exemplary customer service employees display in their everyday work.



The top employee of each calendar quarter is recognized at a Board or Finance Committee Meeting, the annual State of the County address, and is featured in an article in the County newsletter and on the County website, as well as with a certificate of appreciation and a token of appreciation.



More information on the program can be found at the provided link.