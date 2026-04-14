LCEM: Huron River in Good Shape Amid Flood Watch for SE Michigan

April 14, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Flood Watch is in effect for all of southeast Michigan through 2 am Friday, with more rain and possible storms in the forecast. The good news, according to Kristi Wahoski at Livingston County Emergency Management, is that the Huron River in Hamburg Township is still well below flood stage.



"Right now, it's at 4.56 feet and the flood level is at seven, and it is not projected to increase. So, that means right now, Livingston County is in pretty good shape," she says.



The Flood Watch, says Wahoski, means be prepared. It is issued when conditions are favorable for rapid flooding. And it means that possible flooding will occur.



"We actually had a call with the National Weather Service a couple of weeks ago, and southeast Michigan was actually somewhat in a drought," she said. "It's the northern part of Michigan and Upper Peninsula that really are having an issue with flooding at this point."



However, the NWS reports that in the last 10 days, most of southeastern Michigan has seen upwards of 4-and-a-half inches of rainfall, with another 3 to 4 inches possible in some areas.



Wahoski urges residents to sign up for the LivCo alerts, so if we do get into any kind of warning situation, you're alerted via text or phone call. More information is linked below.