Livingston County Early College Celebrates First Graduating Class

August 14, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Livingston County Early College (LCEC) is celebrating its inaugural class of graduates.



LCEC is a partnership with the Livingston Educational Service Agency and the Brighton, Fowlerville, Hartland, Howell, and Pinckney school districts. The 3-year program begins with enrollment that coincides with the beginning of a student’s junior year of high school. The early college program allows students to add one year to their traditional 4-year high school education. Enrollees enter a Career and Technical Education (CTE) program in either health occupations or manufacturing. When they reach 12th grade, students begin taking several college courses, adjusting to college deadlines and calendars. In the year following, year 13, their schedule becomes full with college courses, internships, and learning and career opportunities.



Students postpone receiving their diploma until completion in exchange for free tuition, books, and support. Upon graduation they also receive a Michigan Early Middle College Association Certificate. This certificate requires a minimum of 15 college credits earned, but the 12 graduating LCEC students far surpassed that, earning between 39 and 58 credits each. Those graduates represented 3 of the 9 programs offered: Cyber Security, Welding, and Nursing.



Early College Coordinator Rebecca Holman said that it’s been exciting to work with this first class of graduates, and they could not be prouder of their accomplishments. Applications are being accepted for the upcoming year. For more information, visit www.lcearlycollege.org, or contact Rebecca Holman at RebeccaHolman@LivingstonESA.org.