LCCVB Accepting Applications For Hospitality Scholarships

January 19, 2020

Scholarships are being offered for hospitality and tourism workers.



The Livingston County Convention & Visitors Bureau has established an annual “Hospitality Star Scholarship” for 2020 to invest in the education of the tourism industry professionals in the Brighton-Howell Area. The LCCVB will award two scholarships in the amount of $1,500. One will go to a current Cleary University Hospitality student and one to a Livingston County high school senior pursuing a degree in hospitality, outdoor recreation, marketing or other related major. Applicants must meet specified criteria and will be chosen by the LCCVB’s Education Committee.



LCCVB Board President Pam McConeghy says they want to help those who have chosen the hospitality and tourism industry and provide them with support and the tools they need to succeed – adding their success will translate into economic benefits in the local community and throughout the state. LCCVB Executive Director Mary Robinson said she’s proud of the Board of Directors for recognizing the importance of establishing an education committee to give back to students in Livingston County. She added that the bureau’s involvement with the students will set Livingston County up for a bright future of hospitality industry stars - encouraging young people to come to the area for this field of study or to return following their post-secondary education.



The recipients will be honored at the LCCVB’s Annual Partner Meeting on March 19th at Block Brewing Company in Howell. Students can submit applications online. The deadline is February 28th. For more information, contact Mary Robinson at mary@lccvb.org or (517) 548-1795. (JM)