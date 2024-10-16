LCCC's Annual Christmas Blessing Project Offers Valuable Resources to Seniors In Need

October 16, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Catholic Charities is asking for volunteers and donations for their annual Christmas Blessing Project, which provides essentials to low income and homebound seniors.



“The Christmas Blessing Project provides local seniors with essential items such as food, cleaning products, hygiene products, paper products and a Christmas gift,” a press release from LCCC said. “These supplies can make a significant difference in the lives of seniors who may be facing financial hardship or have limited mobility.”





LCCC had 311 seniors participate last year, but Beth Newman, Senior Outreach Coordinator, said the need grows every year. Some seniors started reaching out over the summer to ensure they were registered.



“The Christmas Blessing Project provides a much-needed boost of joy and support, offering not only essential supplies but also Friendly visits and a sense of community,” the press release said.



Newman said the packages include easy, shelf-stable food that allows seniors with limited mobility to cook for themselves. A gift is also included, such as a blanket or towel set.



“The highlight of the Christmas Blessing Project is at least a year’s worth of paper products,” Newman said. “I’ll be out in the community and people that have received our senior blessing box have to come up and give a running inventory of how much paper products they have left.”



Along with donations and volunteer opportunities, this year will also allow people to sponsor a senior for $150. The donation will cover all of the expenses for a local senior’s blessings box.



Those who would like to host a donation drive should deliver everything by Nov. 18.



Livingston County Catholic Charities is located at 2020 Grand River Ave. Suite 104 in Howell.



To volunteer or get more information, contact Suzi Snyder at suzi@livingstoncc.org or Ryan Skomial at ryan@livingstoncc.org. LCCC’s website is www.livingstoncc.org.



(photo credit: LCCC)