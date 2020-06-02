LCCC To Restart Paused Programs

June 2, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Guidelines and ideas for restarting paused programs and in-person activities have been set forth by Livingston County Catholic Charities.



Though their critical programs have continued to operate through the crisis, the Catholic Charities Board and Administration teams have been monitoring updates from the CDC and the state as they plan for reopening the agency’s offices. Starting this week, LCCC will be operating from 9am until 8pm, Tuesday through Thursday, and 9-5 on Friday. The tentative plan is to return to 5 days, beginning Saturday.



In a release, they state that their preference for therapy continues to be online or over the phone, but if it is necessary for a client to come to the office for a session, that can be scheduled in advance. Be Our Guest Adult Day Service and Special Ministries will continue to be closed for face-to-face activities, but staff will engage with participants and caregivers online. No reopen date for these programs have been determined, but staff is continuing to plan for the protection and safety of all when they do. The Senior Outreach Team and Volunteer Caregiver programs are allowing staff to have limited client contact with precautions in place for the vulnerable population when remote help isn’t possible. Those programs often help seniors with securing resources, providing rides to doctor appointments, and the delivery of food. LCCC’s Substance Abuse Prevention Team has moved online and is planning to schedule small face-to-face activities after July 1st. Foster Care and Adoption caseworkers will also gradually move birth family visits from over the phone and internet to being in-person in situations where adequate safeguards can be put in place.



LCCC will continue to review protocols while following the law and regularly assessing guidelines set by local, state, and national public health offices.