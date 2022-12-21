LCCC Gets Grant For "Be Our Guest Adult Day Service" Program

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local non-profit has received grant funds to support a program for individuals and families dealing with dementia and Alzheimer's, as well as other chronic health concerns.



Livingston County Catholic Charities was selected to receive $24,670 in support of its Be Our Guest Adult Day Service Program from The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation.



The program provides a supportive and caring environment for memory-impaired adults who would benefit from a structured day club-like setting. The goal of Be Our Guest is to provide meaningful services that enrich the lives of older adults, families, and caregivers. Officials say it not only positively impacts the adults that attend the program but also provides some relief for caregivers who may be balancing many responsibilities, including the full-time job of caring for a loved one.



With the exorbitant cost of in-home care and independent living centers, LCCC says many families are left with little to no option when it comes to caring for a loved one. Be Our Guest seeks to fill that void and alleviate stress from caregivers in the county.



In addition to providing a safe environment for older adults dealing with forms of dementia or Alzheimer’s, the program is said to actively engage guests to enrich and stimulate their minds and memory.



LCCC said it is deeply grateful to have the support of The Pulte Family Foundation through their investment in the community, families, and vulnerable populations. A press release is attached.