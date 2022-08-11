LCCC & Landlord Still Fighting Industrial Shredder

August 11, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local charity and its landowner are continuing their fight to stop a controversial industrial shredder project in the City of Howell.



Padnos Iron & Metal on Lucy Road already has the required state and local approvals to construct the industrial shredder. It would be used to crush large metal objects including cars.



Needed variances related to the metal shredding operation were initially denied and Padnos appealed. A settlement was later reached in which Padnos dismissed the appeal and agreed to comply with City’s zoning ordinances.



Matem LLC and Livingston County Catholic Charities (LCCC) announced Wednesday that they have again filed a lawsuit against the Padnos group of companies in Livingston County Circuit Court asking for injunctive relief to stop the ongoing construction of the shredder, alleging it does not comply with City Ordinance requirements.



In June of 2021, the two filed an initial lawsuit against Padnos alleging public nuisance and that proposed plans did not comply with City ordinances. They argue the shredding operation was not fully enclosed nor was the shredding equipment, and the enclosure did not constitute a building because it didn’t have a roof. The City was not a party to that lawsuit.



An order dismissing the complaint was entered by Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Suzanne Geddis in early April.



While the case was dismissed, the plaintiff's attorney said the opinion was still favorable as the court found her clients did have standing and their claims were dismissed because Padnos had not started construction yet.



In a press release issued yesterday - attached - the plaintiffs contend that the industrial scrap operation will be a particular nuisance to LCCC’s nearby vulnerable adult care facility near the corner of Lucy Road and Grand River- causing it to lose guests (clients) and force it to depart its longtime building owned by Matem.



The release states the court agreed in that ruling that the shredder plan did not appear to meet city zoning standards. It states “While the court dismissed that suit at the time because construction had not yet begun, it essentially said that the plaintiffs could re-file the suit once construction began”.



The plaintiffs maintain that a simple viewing of the Padnos property shows that construction of the shredder facility “is well underway”.



The plaintiffs’ new complaint was filed on July 21st and asks the court to issue a preliminary injunction that “enjoins Padnos from continuing to build its automobile and scrap metal shredding operation in violation of the Zoning Ordinance and a permanent injunction requiring the entire automobile and metal shredding operation be installed in a fully enclosed building with a roof in accordance with the Zoning Ordinance of the City”.



It has been stated at multiple City Council meetings that air and water quality, along with noise and odor issues, are all regulated extensively by the EPA and the state of Michigan, not the City. Further, the shredding project is a legal use for that parcel.



A request for comment has been placed by WHMI with Padnos.