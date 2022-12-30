Grant To Support Community Liaison Senior Services Program

A local non-profit will benefit from grant funding for a program that helps connect senior citizens to crucial resources and services.



The DTE Foundation is investing in Livingston County by bestowing a grant to Livingston County Catholic Charities in support of its Community Liaison Senior Services Program – which provides critical outreach services to the vulnerable population.



Officials say the grant will strengthen LCCC’s ability to be a valuable partner and asset for seniors and their families as they work to provide a stable, safe and comfortable living environment for the senior.



The vast majority of the seniors served through the Community Liaison Program live at or below 150% of the national poverty level - with many more living just above that level. With inflation, those seniors are said to be facing even more hurdles and difficult financial decisions.



Officials say the gift from the DTE Foundation supports their ability to continue to serve and support the elderly and their caregivers in a safe and caring manner.



