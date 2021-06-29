LCCC Receives $25,000 Grant To Support Mental Health Counseling

June 29, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Livingston County Catholic Charities is receiving a grant that will help the underserved and mental health programming.



Catholic Charities announced this week that the organization is the recipient of a special grant worth $25,000 from the Raskob Foundation. The money will help strengthen their Mental Health Counseling program, along with aiding their organizational ability to serve low income and underserved individuals and families in Livingston County.



LCCC staff has detected a dramatic increase in the need for counseling services since the pandemic began. They report that physical distancing, death, isolation, nationwide turmoil and fear have led an increased number of people struggling with mental health, substance abuse and suicide ideations to now seek help.



LCCC places a high priority on responding to local needs and serving all residents of the county, with a focus on those most at-risk. Over half of the people they serve through their Mental Health Counseling program live at or below 150% of the poverty level, with many more just above that or are without insurance. This funding will help close the gap in the cost to provide counseling services versus their sliding fee scale or decrease in insurance reimbursements.