Catholic Charities Launching Elder Abuse Support Group

March 6, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A new program set up by a local non-profit will support Livingston County senior citizens who have experienced elder abuse.



Livingston County Catholic Charities’ Prevention of Elder Abuse Neglect and Exploitation team is offering a new support group for seniors who have experienced elder abuse, including neglect and exploitation.



The Attorney General defines abuse in this case as harm or threatened harm to adult’s welfare caused by another person; “neglect” as the inability or failure of the adult or person responsible for the care of an elder to provide adequate food, shelter, clothing or medical care; and “exploitation” as the misuse of an adult’s funds, property, or personal dignity by another person.



The National Center for Elder Abuse claims that such abuses have become a major health problem and costs seniors over $2.6-billion collectively each year. Victims of elder abuse are also 3 times more likely to be admitted to the hospital.



With a growing aging population locally, the team is responding to the need to launch a support group to help people work through these traumatic experiences. Catholic Charities’ promises the Elder Abuse Recovery Resource Program will be a group where participants are safe from judgement and embarrassment. They will be able to share and learn from others, while also getting valuable help in finding resources within the community.



The group will meet on the 3rd Thursday of each month from 3 to 4pm. For the time being, this will be done over Zoom. For more information, contact Beth Newman, Prevention Specialist, at Catholic Charities. Email her at beth@livingstoncatholiccharities.org, or call (517) 545-5944.